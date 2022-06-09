Carl Blahuta, owner and operator of Splashway Waterpark & Campground, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the waterpark’s four new waterslide attractions: two body slides and two tube slides, including The Patriot — the newest waterslide in the world and only at Splashway Waterpark.

What is The Patriot?

“This brand-new attraction transforms conventional ride paths by creating a quick change in direction that will keep riders on their toes. With fast up and down oscillations, The Patriot will create an unpredictable ride experience every time. Come try this totally new world-class attraction only at Splashway Waterpark. This is among four new waterslides added this year to the cleanest waterpark in Texas,” Blahuta said.

The Patriot also features translucent slide effects with its stars and stripes.

What makes Splashway Waterpark so family-friendly?

“Our clean environment — from the cleanest water in Texas to family-friendly music, attractions for all ages from toddlers to thrill-seekers, and our amazing food! Unlike your average waterpark, Splashway features a unique and delicious food variety in the park, like chorizo nachos, scratch-made funnel cakes, and Texas BBQ brisket,” Blahuta said.

What else is there to do on a day trip to Splashway Waterpark?

“In addition to the waterpark, we have outdoor laser tag, putt-putt, and live music at The Hideaway (Friday and Saturday nights),” Blahuta said.

Splashway Waterpark offers exclusive discounts during the week like Military Mondays, Teacher Tuesdays, Wet Your Pants Wednesdays, and more! Go to Splashway.com/KXAN to learn more and plan your summer trip to Texas’ top outdoor family vacation spot. Use promo code AUSTIN for $10 off Sunday-Friday tickets, June-October.

This segment is paid for by Splashway Waterpark & Campground and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.