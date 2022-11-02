The Wine & Food Foundation is hosting its 36th Annual Rare & Fine Wine Auction on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at JW Marriott in downtown Austin.

The event will feature renowned winemaker Paul Hobbs, a pioneer of site specific, vineyard designate wines and foundational influencer in the international wine industry.

This event is one of the organization’s premier events and one not to be missed each year! For the second year in a row, the Wine & Food Foundation (WFF) proudly announces Lift Collective as the beneficiary of the 36th Rare & Fine Wine Auction.

Lift Collective is a community-centered, non-profit organization advocating equity and inclusion in the wine industry through an annual two-day conference, proprietary research, community partnerships, and scholarship opportunities. The organization will receive a portion of the proceeds from the Rare & Fine Wine Auction.

KXAN viewers can participate in the Live Auction even if they cannot attend the event, visit winefoodfoundation.org.

ABOUT Wine & Food Foundation: The Wine & Food Foundation (WFF) cultivates and invests in the wine and food community through education, appreciation, and enjoyment. Through cutting-edge programming and a robust membership program, the foundation aims to engage a community of wine lovers and foodies.

WFF hosts unrivaled wine and food events, all while raising funds for the community. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.6 million in grants, scholarships, education, and hospitality industry support.