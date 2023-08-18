As people get busier returning to work and school, customers are restocking their pantries.

Whole Foods is announcing a new expansion of their private label grocery items delivered by Amazon to anywhere in the US.

Rachel Bukowski, Grocery & Culinary Expert, joined Rosie to tell us more.

More than ever, customers are seeking out private label brands. 365 Products from Whole Foods are extremely budget friendly and high quality.

Now, just by visiting Amazon, you can search “365 products by Whole Foods” and have access to over 700 products, that can be delivered directly to your door, no matter where you are in the US. Shipping is free for Prime members.

Meal planning can save you tons of time in your week. You can head to Amazon or your local Whole Foods to get all he products you need. You can also sign up for subscribe and save through Amazon to save 15% on your items.

This segment is paid for by Whole Foods Market and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.