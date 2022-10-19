It’s the “Best Little Pig Gig in Texas” and it is right here in Central Texas. The 35th Annual Hogeye Festival is back again this year.

Veronica Seever, president of the Elgin Chamber of Commerce, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the Hogeye Festival, happening October 20-22 in downtown Elgin, TX.

What makes this festival unique?

“We have particular elements that make us unique such as our infamous Sowpremes, Cow Patty Bingo, Road Hog Car Show, Gordon E Swenson BBQ Pork Cook-Off, and the Acme Bricks’ Baby Clay — the Guinness Book of World Record’s largest brick. One of my favorite things is walking downtown and seeing everything from pig ears to pig snouts and all things pink.”

Tell us about the live music at your festival.

“We kick off on Thursday with ‘Pearls Before Swine Art Show’ and the ‘Hogeye Stroll,’ then we have a free street dance on Friday night with Kenny Orts and No Chance, plus a full day of live bands on Saturday with a variety of music from soul, country, and Tejano.”

Where is the Hogeye Festival?

“The festival is held in beautiful historic downtown Elgin and there is something for everyone, including our cornhole tournament.”

Hogeye Festival is open to all ages and admission is free. Free shuttles are also available. Park at the Elgin Recreation Center to access. Learn more about all the fun happenings for the weekend at HogeyeFestival.com.

