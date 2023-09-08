The 33rd Annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival Presented by Capital Metro returns to The Far Out Lounge and Stage on Sunday, September 10th, from 3-9 p.m. Sarah Wolf joined Studio 512 to talk more about what to expect at this year’s hotter-than-ever event.

“Get fired up and eat the heat with local and regional commercial hot sauce bottlers while supporting the Central Texas Food Bank! Winners will be announced live on stage during the event. Try them all and vote on your favorites at the People’s Choice Voting booth.

“This year’s music lineup brings you performances by The TiarrasEl Combo OscuroLion Heights, plus DJ McPullish!

“Enjoy local food truck options from Garbo’s Lobster and Austin Rotisserie, bar specials featuring Canteen Spirits, plus Sun Garden Shaved Ice and 1417 Bistro frozen treats to keep you cooled off.

“Sample and take home your favorite hot sauces from ATX Hot SauceBindu BitesBoerne Brand Texas Style Hot SauceBurn City SaucesCowboy Spice CompanyFantastic FuegoFreaky FermentsGoodburn Sauce Co.Hill Country Hot PeppersKlowns On Fire Gourmet SaucesMikey V’s FoodsOld Bones Chilli Co.Salsa MayaSAVIR FoodsSchlotzsky’sSpicy Mion Hot SauceSummer Camp SaucesTeardrop Pepper Co.Wicked Provisions Hot Sauce, and Yellowbird Hot Sauce.”

Tickets:
Pre-sale: $10
Door: $15

$5 of each ticket purchase goes to the Central Texas Food Bank. Learn how to make a direct donation here.

Important note: NO DOGS OR COOLERS.

Follow @AustinChronicle on FacebookInstagram and Twitter for updates and announcements, and get answers to frequently-asked questions here.