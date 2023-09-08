The 33rd Annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival Presented by Capital Metro returns to The Far Out Lounge and Stage on Sunday, September 10th, from 3-9 p.m. Sarah Wolf joined Studio 512 to talk more about what to expect at this year’s hotter-than-ever event.

“Get fired up and eat the heat with local and regional commercial hot sauce bottlers while supporting the Central Texas Food Bank! Winners will be announced live on stage during the event. Try them all and vote on your favorites at the People’s Choice Voting booth.

“This year’s music lineup brings you performances by The Tiarras, El Combo Oscuro, Lion Heights, plus DJ McPullish!

“Enjoy local food truck options from Garbo’s Lobster and Austin Rotisserie, bar specials featuring Canteen Spirits, plus Sun Garden Shaved Ice and 1417 Bistro frozen treats to keep you cooled off.

“Sample and take home your favorite hot sauces from ATX Hot Sauce, Bindu Bites, Boerne Brand Texas Style Hot Sauce, Burn City Sauces, Cowboy Spice Company, Fantastic Fuego, Freaky Ferments, Goodburn Sauce Co., Hill Country Hot Peppers, Klowns On Fire Gourmet Sauces, Mikey V’s Foods, Old Bones Chilli Co., Salsa Maya, SAVIR Foods, Schlotzsky’s, Spicy Mion Hot Sauce, Summer Camp Sauces, Teardrop Pepper Co., Wicked Provisions Hot Sauce, and Yellowbird Hot Sauce.”

Tickets:

Pre-sale: $10

Door: $15

$5 of each ticket purchase goes to the Central Texas Food Bank. Learn how to make a direct donation here.

Important note: NO DOGS OR COOLERS.

Follow @AustinChronicle on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates and announcements, and get answers to frequently-asked questions here.