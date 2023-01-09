Jentri Quinn joined Steph and Rosie to share her top tips on looking wide awake even when you’re feeling anything but.

3 Steps to Instantly Brighten & Lift Your Dark Eyes!

Let’s start with an easy quick fix to incorporate into your daily skincare routine before you ever apply your eye makeup!

To brighten dark under-eye circles start by prepping your under-eye area with a caffeinated eye cream before applying your concealer. This works because it constricts blood vessels that help negate your dark circles and puffiness so that you’re less likely to overuse makeup. Your skin often dictates the way your makeup will look (i.e. think of when you have a scab, pimple, or scar and you try to apply makeup over it) so Jentri always recommends prepping the skin properly with a good moisturizing eye cream to help prevent flakey dry patches.

Proceed with these next 3 easy makeup steps to keep your eye area looking youthful all day long!

Use an under-eye primer. Primers work because they contain special ingredients, like silicones, that help smooth out the texture of your skin (and wrinkles!) and help your makeup stay on longer. While it’s true that primer may not be right for everyone, especially if you don’t wear makeup, don’t have any textural issues or wrinkles, or simply don’t want to apply it, it still plays an essential role that moisturizer alone will not play.

Use a full-coverage creamy concealer. It’s a common misconception that if you apply creamy concealer you’ll have “creamy wrinkles” but any makeup you apply too much of will cake or crease! The truth is that your under-eye area gets drier as you age because you lose things like Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen, so a creamy concealer will not only provide you with more hydration but it’ll also provide you with the full coverage that’s often needed to cover up any imperfections, like age spots and dark circles.

Use a highlighter under your brow area. When you have puffy or dark eyes, especially, you have to be careful because if you apply the wrong type of highlighter(s) in the wrong area it’ll make your eyes appear more puffy or hooded. The simplest beauty hack to help lift your eyes is to use a highlighter, like Jentri’s Matte Beige Brow Highlighter, that doesn’t have sparkle or shine. Since it’s matte, it gives you the opportunity to use it in more ways than you can count, and best of all — its tackier consistency makes it ideal for staying on all day long! Watch this viral TikTok tutorial on how to give yourself an instant eye lift in seconds!



Jentri also recommends patting a setting spray over your concealer to ensure your under-eye makeup stays in place all day long, too!