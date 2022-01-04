3 Reasons Why Staging Pays Off in a Hot Market with Mombo Interiors

It’s no secret that the Austin housing market is hot right now, and that might make it tempting to forgo staging your home when selling, but staging has been proven to sell listings faster and for more money. A hot housing market changes every day, and in order to stay ahead of the curve you should bring in experts who know how to navigate the market and help you come out on top. Home stagers like Mombo Interiors can take that pressure off of your plate and put your home’s best foot forward.

Buyer’s Expectations

How long has it been since you last sold your home? The housing market has changed a lot over the past few years – and even more over the last year alone. Things like Pinterest, Houzz, Zillow, and HGTV have increased buyers’ expectations. They want to see the home at it’s best, and staging allows them to see it that way.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the longer a buyer remains in a home, the more likely they are to make an offer. Did you know that buyers will stay in a furnished home for an average of 40 minutes, compared to only 5 minutes in a vacant home? That’s way more time that they’re spending in each room imagining what their life would be like in this home!

It’s also important to consider how buyers find your home. These days, buyers are more likely to preview homes online before going to see them, and that makes your home’s online presence crucial! Are the pictures of your home online appealing or eye-catching? Will they stand out on someone’s phone? Staging has the power to make sure your online presence makes buyers view your listing as a priority, which will ultimately increase the offer potential.

Speed of Sale

We can all agree that the quicker your home sells, the better – and staging can significantly speed up that process. The longer a home remains on the market, the further below its list price it will drop. That’s why it’s good to maximize buzz and excitement when (or even before) the house goes on the market. 55% of sellers’ agents found that staging a home decreases its time on the market – and that means more money for you when you close.

Return on Investment

Are you worried that staging costs too much? It’s a reasonable hesitation. But staging can impact both the buyer’s and seller’s experience in so many ways – including an increase in the dollar value offer of the home! 82% of buyers found that a staged home was easier to visualize as their future home, 41% said that they were more willing to walk through a home they saw online first, and 27% were more willing to overlook other property faults if the home was staged, according to the National Association of Realtors. These are all important things that can lead to buyers putting in an offer.

Want to ensure you’re getting a return on your investment if you stage your home? Good news! 23% of buyers’ agents found that a staged home had a dollar value offer increase of 1-5%, 15% saw an increase of 6-10%, 6% saw an increase of 11-15%, 3% saw an increase of 16-20%, and 2% saw an impressive increase of more than 20%! These statistics combined with staged homes spending less time on the market as mentioned above make investing in staging a solid investment to consider when staging your home.

Mombo Interiors is Austin’s premier home staging service that partners with home sellers, REALTORS®, builders, and investors in the Austin area to prepare homes to sell fast and for a greater profit. We offer occupied and vacant staging services. From staging, to market preparation and social media, we are the essential marketing partners to sell your home. We also provide services for homes in need of a refresh. Professionally staged homes not only sell faster, but usually for a higher ROI. Let us know how we can help you!

This segment is paid for by Mombo Interiors and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.