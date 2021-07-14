3 Levels Of Strength-Training Moves With Kim Eagle Of Earn That Body

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kim Eagle of Earn That Body joined Studio 512 to talk about 3 great strength-training exercises, with levels for beginner, intermediate and advanced gym-goers. She suggests:

1. Plank

  • Level 1: Hands
  • Level 2: Elbows
  • Level 3: 1 leg up, or 1 arm up

2. Hip Bridge

  • Level 1: Standard hip bridge
  • Level 2: Legs out further
  • Level 3: 1 leg up

3. Crunch

  • Level 1: Hold thighs to assist pull-up
  • Level 2: Standard crunch
  • Level 3: Crunch plus reverse crunch

Kim wants people to have healthy, sustainable weight loss. Sign up for 5 weeks of virtual tutorials that will help you get stronger and more fit. The 5 Week Earn That Body Program that includes personalized nutrition and a full workout program!

To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody for inspiration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss