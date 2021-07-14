3 Levels Of Strength-Training Moves With Kim Eagle Of Earn That Body

Kim Eagle of Earn That Body joined Studio 512 to talk about 3 great strength-training exercises, with levels for beginner, intermediate and advanced gym-goers. She suggests:

1. Plank

Level 1: Hands

Level 2: Elbows

Level 3: 1 leg up, or 1 arm up

2. Hip Bridge

Level 1: Standard hip bridge

Level 2: Legs out further

Level 3: 1 leg up

3. Crunch

Level 1: Hold thighs to assist pull-up

Level 2: Standard crunch

Level 3: Crunch plus reverse crunch

Kim wants people to have healthy, sustainable weight loss. Sign up for 5 weeks of virtual tutorials that will help you get stronger and more fit. The 5 Week Earn That Body Program that includes personalized nutrition and a full workout program!

To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody for inspiration.