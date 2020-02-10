3 Course Valentine’s Day Specials With The League Kitchen & Tavern

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

The League Kitchen & Tavern stopped by the studio to share some dishes off their Valentine’s Day menu. Their three-course specials are happening all weekend long from Feburary 14th-16th.

Check out The League Kitchen & Tavern’s three locations–Dripping Springs, Lakeway and Avery Ranch. For more information go to LeagueKitchen.com or call 512- 366-5627 for more details.

Sponsored by The League Kitchen & Tavern. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss