Celebrate Georgetown’s 2nd Annual South Main Arts Festival, dedicated to the fine arts and located in the new South Main Arts District – a project that received Cultural District grant funding from the Texas Commission on the Arts. Amanda Still, Georgetown Arts and Culture Program Manager, spoke with Studio 512 about the upcoming event.

“Shop the juried artist booths for a variety of artistic media while participating in a community mural painting project! Enjoy food trucks, live music and ribbon dancers throughout the day, kids arts activities and pottery making by Cordovan Art School…and an outdoor theatrical performance, too. Visit the Georgetown Art Center to view the current Art Hop exhibit and participate in a spooky Haunted Art House pop-up visual art exhibit at Grace Chapel. The evening’s live music headliner is Texas Commission on the Arts Touring Roster Artist, Guy Forsyth, so be sure to join us for his performance at 5 p.m.!

“The City of Georgetown’s Water Conservation Team is also looking to bring awareness to sustainable watering resources with the vibrant addition of art to rain barrels. The 2nd Annual Painted Rain Barrel Project will coincide with the Georgetown Arts and Culture Program’s Autumn Art Stroll, South Main Arts Festival, and the Water Conservation Team’s “Imagine a Day Without Water” events in October 2023.

The barrels will be displayed around City facilities and local businesses downtown, before and during the South Main Arts Festival. All painted barrels will be available to purchase via a silent auction that will run through the course of the Autumn Art Stroll and South Main Arts Festival.

“The Food Court during South Main will feature YoYo Bubble Tea, Garbo’s Lobster Truck, and Gypsy Ice. Be sure to also check out the surrounding Arts District restaurants for beverages and other offerings: Sweet Lemon Kitchen, Kork Wine Bar, Lamppost Coffe, Thundercloud Subs, and District Six.

“This is a free event, and all public parking is free. There is a parking lot directly adjacent to the festival, as well as on street parking and other parking lots throughout the downtown. This is a great opportunity to support local businesses and purchase artwork to support the arts community.”

LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE

“Community mural painting and ribbon dancers are performing throughout the day of the festival!“

Art Center Splash Pad Musicians

10 a.m. – Chirag Gokani

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Sister Golden Hair Trio

1 – 2 p.m. – Alexia Dalton Trio

3 p.m. – GISD student musicians

4 p.m. – GISD Student musicians

SOMA Park Musicians

10 a.m. – Eric Hanke

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Mega’Tune

1:15 p.m. – SU Theatre students

2 – 4 p.m. – Lost & Nameless

5-6:30 p.m. – LIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE BY HEADLINER AND TCA TOURING ROSTER ARTIST GUY FORSYTH BAND!

Learn more about South Main Arts Festival, as well as other upcoming arts events like the Autumn Art Stroll and the Haunted Art Night at Arts.Georgetown.org.