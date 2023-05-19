To celebrate National Mimosa Day in May, Necoya Tyson of All About You Event Management is announcing Mimosa Fest 2023, a daytime party for brunch and mimosa enthusiasts in Austin, Texas.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 12:00 PM-4:00 PM, head over to Wanderlust Wine Collective at 702 Shady Lane, to experience a celebration like no other. Mimosa Fest 2023 will feature a DJ and live music, activation stations, a mimosa contest, food trucks, local vendor shopping, and much more. Whether you prefer indoor or outdoor spaces, this is a “rain-or-shine” event.

This year, Mimosa Fest has made everyone a VIP with one regular ticket price ($100). The ticket includes entrance to the festival, one hour of bottomless mimosas and light bites by Elevated Soul (@elevated_soul_) from noon-1:00 p.m., photo-activation stations, a souvenir Mimosa Fest cup and t-shirt, and more.

There is an option to enhance your Mimosa Fest experience all day, with bottomless mimosas for the entire duration of the event! Existing ticketholders can now upgrade their ticket for $50 to include bottomless mimosas from noon-4:00pm. A new special “all day” bottomless mimosa ticket option is now available for $150.

“My vision in creating Mimosa Fest was to bring together people with the goal of engaging local businesses and talent while enjoying a few of my favorite things – music, mimosas, and brunch! We’re thrilled to be bringing this event back for its second year with exciting new activities and updates,” says Necoya.

Tickets are non-refundable, and advanced ticket purchase is encouraged as tickets purchased on-site will be subject to a price increase. To purchase tickets, visit Mimosa-Fest.com. This event is for adults only (21+).

Mimosa Contest: Attendees and local mimosa fans can also nominate their favorite restaurant or bar for the Mimosa Contest here: https://forms.gle/mTZEo5QGLzkQRvYD6

Entertainment: Live performances by DJ DMoney In Da Building (@dmoneyindabuilding) and violinist Grace Youn (@graceplaysviolin)

Sponsors: Mimosa Fest 2023’s current sponsors include iHeart Radio, JuiceLand, Elevated Soul, and Ohza.

Schedule of Events (Subject to change):

11:45 am – Doors open

Doors open 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm – One of hour bottomless mimosas and light bites by Elevated Soul for Regular Ticket Holders

– One of hour bottomless mimosas and light bites by Elevated Soul for Regular Ticket Holders 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm – Retail vendor shopping and food trucks, all-day bottomless Mimosas for Bottomless Ticket Holders 12:00 pm – DJ DMoney In Da Building! 2:00 pm – Grace Youn 3:00 pm – Mimosa Contest

– Retail vendor shopping and food trucks, all-day bottomless Mimosas for Bottomless Ticket Holders

Food and Drink: Bars/beverage stations serving mimosas, prosecco/champagne, wine, water, soda, and more (sold separately) will be available. There will also be food vendors and food trucks selling food for attendees.

Current confirmed food vendors include: Elevated Soul, Gebby’s BBQ, Guatemala Love, Wetzel’s Pretzels

Current retail vendors include: Blur Boutique, Shelley Moon Designs, Ryan Doolittle Glass, Renewal by Andersen, Eye Nspire Wellness

A full list of food and retail vendors is posted on the website: https://www.mimosa-fest.com/sponsors-partners-vendors

For updates on the event, more details and to purchase a ticket for Mimosa Fest, visit: Mimosa-Fest.com.