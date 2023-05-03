Beer lovers unite for the 2nd Annual Buda Texas Brewers Fest on Saturday, May 6 at the Buda City Amphitheater. The event benefits Texas Firewalkers.

Greg Henry, the owner of Willie’s Joint in Buda, TX, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the Brewers Fest. He discussed the music lineup, ticket prices, sponsors, and more.

Learn more and get tickets at VisitBuda.com.

This segment is paid for by Buda Economic Development Corporation and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.