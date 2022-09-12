Experience many museums that Austin has to offer for free at the 25th annual Austin Museum Day event all day on Sunday, September 18.

Kaitlin Lloyd-Leva, Co-Chair of Austin Museum Partnership joined us to tell us about participating museums and what people can expect such as a HeadQuarters tent located on the plaza of the Bullock Museum, a Campus Crawl activity on UT campus to win prizes, an Instagram Photo contest to win prizes and more!

Over 30 museums are participating, and you can either focus on just one museum or hop around trying to see as many as you can in our Austin area! Plan your itinerary for Austin Museum Day now.