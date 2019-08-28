21 Day Flip With Evolve 360 Realty

Jennifer Welch with Evolve 360 Realty came to Studio 512 to tell us about what’s new with the 21 Day Flip.

Have you been itching to flip a house and just aren’t quite sure where to begin. Maybe you don’t want to invest a ton of money into a project house without knowing what to do or how to avoid costly mistakes. We may have the answer for you right here on the 21 Day Flip! We TEACH our teams how to flip from start to finish, provide an on-site consultant and best of all your investment is less than $10K. You get your investment back and a share of the profits when your project home is completed and sold. Check us out at 21DayFlip.com for more information and to join a team today!

Evolve360 offers a complete spectrum of real estate services, including:

-Buyer Services

-Listing Services

-Staging

-Consulting

Marketing is essential to buying and selling a home in the Central Texas area and as technology evolves, so too should real estate. Evolve360 Realty’s namesake is built on this premise to bring the evolving world of technology to the real estate landscape. As a brokerage, Evolve360 uses new technology to help buyers, sellers and investors market their home to the masses. Learn more at www.evolve360realty.com.

