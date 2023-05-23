The 2023 Premier Rugby Sevens season will kick off at Q2 Stadium in Austin Saturday, June 17. Premier Rugby Sevens (PR7s), the highest professional level of rugby sevens in the United States and a proud partner of USA Rugby, is a revolutionary circuit showcasing the most electric men’s and women’s athletes on the planet.

Amir Lancaster is a real estate professional by day and balling rugby player by night! He joined us to talk about the upcoming season and how he juggles it all.

PR7s brings the global excitement of rugby through a fast-paced, high-scoring on-field experience, complemented by engaging fan festivals throughout North America. As a traveling circuit with a focus on North America, PR7s is the fastest, toughest, and most electrifying game on the planet and the first sports organization of its kind, with men’s and women’s teams competing under one umbrella with equal pay.

So make sure to buy your tickets and come out and root on the Texas Team- and if you can’t make it in person in June, our events are on national TV in the US. Check out PRSevens.com for tickets and the full schedule.