Trying to get on top of your shopping list this year? Stop by the 2023 Holiday Market benefiting the Center for Child Protection on November 2nd & 3rd, 2023.

The 2023 Holiday Market is a celebration of local talent, creativity, and entrepreneurship. The event showcases a diverse range of local vendors, including artisans, craftsmen, boutique owners, and food vendors. Attendees will find an eclectic mix of handmade jewelry, trendy clothing, home decor, art pieces, organic beauty products, gourmet treats, and much more. Connect with 50+ local vendors and make a positive impact by supporting small businesses in our community.

Vendors Include: All the things by H, Amberleaf, Inc., Anna Irion, B. Oliver, Artist, Brit & Belle, Buzz Boutique, Caprine Artisan Soaps, Clearly Handbags, Crafty Lane, Crouse’s Creations, Designs by Ingrid, Dream Big Books, Ester Gamez Designs, Flora & Fauna, Grace and Charm, JADEtribe, LaLoLa, Laura Elizabeth Jewelry, Loveleen, Luc Jacobs Candles, Luster of Pearls, My Drink Bomb, Opulenza Designs Jewelry, Origin Mexico, Outer Woods, Perfectly Paisley, Pharao Jewelry, Posh Mercantile, Primavera Collection, LLC, Rachel Nathan Designs, Redfern Charitable Fund, Sikara & Co, Silk Ranch, Sugarboo and Co., Toni’s Toffee and more!

This event is growing, which means that it’s at a new location this year: Riverbend Church Community Center, at 4214 N. Capital of Texas Highway. Parking is complimentary!

The event will be held over two days:

Thursday, November 2nd

$40 VIP Champagne Pre-Shop 4:00 – 7:00pm

VIP Ticket purchase also includes admission on Friday, Nov. 3rd

VIP Ticket holders get one complimentary glass of champagne

Friday, November 3rd

$20 General Admission 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the Center for Child Protection. This non-profit is a nationally-accredited children’s advocacy center and the only non-profit in Travis County involved in the investigation of crimes against children. For more than 30 years, the Center has been the first stop for children in Travis County who are suspected victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse and for children who have witnessed a violent crime.

The Center is a child-friendly, specially-equipped facility where children go for recorded forensic interviews, medical exams, counseling and intervention during the investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases. All services are provided to children and their protective caregivers at no charge and are available in English and Spanish.