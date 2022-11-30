For the third year in a row, Texas Fine Wine — which includes Bending Branch Winery, Duchman Family Winery, Pedernales Cellars and Spicewood Vineyards — is offering its four-bottle Holiday Wine Bundle, the only Texas wine gift pack that includes wines from four different wineries. Denise Clarke, Head of Texas Fine Wine, spoke with Studio 512 about what’s included in this year’s bundle.

2022 Texas Fine Wine Holiday Bundle:

Pedernales Cellars 2018 Texas High Plains Graciano

Duchman Family Winery 2016 Tempranillo, Salt Lick Vineyard

Spicewood Vineyards 2019 Independence (Cabernet, Merlot and Petit Verdot)

Bending Branch Winery 2019 Texas Cabernet Sauvignon

“We added Petit Verdot to the 2019 Independence to offer a classic Left Bank Bordeaux blend for the holidays,” said Ron Yates, owner of Spicewood Vineyards. “The Petit Verdot gives the wine more dark fruit notes along with beautiful color and structure.”

The holiday pack is available for $135 (including shipping). Wine enthusiasts who purchase by December 7 will arrive in time for Christmas. Go here to purchase.

Texas Fine Wine will review the holiday wines during its December 8th “Talk and Taste” virtual tasting at 6 p.m. Details here.

For more news and information about Texas Fine Wine, follow the group on Facebook and Instagram.