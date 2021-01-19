2021: The Year That “Eat More Takeout” is an Acceptable Resolution

It’s takeout Tuesday! And we have entered a year where we are encouraged to eat more takeout and support local businesses.



● Located in the heart of Austin’s beloved Zilker Park neighborhood, Juliet Italian Kitchen offers

classic Italian-American cuisine in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere that’s perfect for any

and all occasions, from date nights to business lunches and weekend brunches.

● Juliet’s menu features traditional Italian favorites including pizzas and lasagna along with

delicious pasta dishes like chicken piccata, spaghetti bolognese, and shrimp capellini fresca –

most of which can be prepared to accommodate various food allergies and dietary restrictions.

● Juliet is known for having one of Austin’s best outdoor patios as well as a spacious and

welcoming interior space.

● In addition, to dine in, Juliet also offers online ordering and delivery.









● East Austin zero-food-waste Italian restaurant Intero is known for its commitment to

sustainability and a focus on locally- and regionally-sourced ingredients.

● Their menu features innovative twists on familiar Italian dishes such as gnocchi, risotto and

caesar salad, all of which highlight the seasonal availability of ingredients grown and raised in

Texas.

● Intero’s kitchen is very willing to adapt dishes to accommodate various dietary restrictions,

including gluten free, dairy free, and nut free. All you have to do is ask! Or indicate when you’re

placing your order online.

● The restaurant is open weekly from Thursday to Sunday for dine-in and curbside ordering.

● Intero turns three this month and will celebrate its third anniversary by offering delicious

specials and discounts from January 21 to 24.







● East Austin’s modern Mexican fan-favorite Suerte offers options for diners who are going

gluten- and dairy-free in 2021, such as the renowned Suadero tacos made with confit brisket,

black magic oil and avocado crudo all served up on one of Suerte’s made-in-house corn tortillas.

● Suerte’s dine-in and carryout menus also feature flavorful vegetarian options with produce from

local farmers.

● Suerte sources its produce from local farms and purveyors, including the Este Garden, a

community garden onsite at Suerte teams anticipated restaurant Este.

SEAFOOD & BARBECUE COLLABORATION With LEROY & LEWIS AND HUCKLEBERRY

The creative culinary minds behind LeRoy & Lewis and Huckleberry have come together to create a delicious smoked shrimp and pork sausage. Chefs Evan LeRoy & Davis Turner is made with Gulf Coast shrimp, Peaceful Pork and a spice blend. For five days only, each truck will be offering their own hot dog made with the limited-edition sausage.

Huckleberry will be offering a Dockside Dog ($10) served on a challah hot dog bun with escabeche, beer mustard, and topped with cilantro, green onions, papalo. LeRoy & Lewis will be offering a Shrimp-cago Dog ($10) with celery salt, green relish, sport peppers, pickle, onion, mustard, and tomato.

Both concepts are incentivizing those who try both dishes. Guests who take a photo of their dish, follow both concepts and tag them in the photos will be entered to receive a $25 gift card from both trucks.

Each Truck Offers Version of Shrimp Sausage Dog from Jan. 20 – Jan. 24