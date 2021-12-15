2021 Holiday Gift Guide For Your Furry Friend With Nulo Pet Food

Santa Paws is coming to town so Steph and Rosie partnered with Nulo pet food to share their 2021 holiday gift guide.

Beds – pamper your pet with a comfortable place to snooze after a long day of adventures with the family! Steph’s pick for Jack and Millie can be found here.

Collars/leashes/accessories – bring your pet into the holiday spirit, plus they make for a fantastic holiday photo op!

Toys/chews – for dogs, antlers or beef femurs, or puzzle toys like a Kong. For cats, Nulo’s Perfect Purees make a fantastic treat – especially when frozen, so kitty can work on them for a while!

Something NEW from Nulo to put in your pups stocking is Supplement Chews for Dogs. They come in five functional formulas:

Immune – support for seasonal allergies and immune system. Features Bovine Colostrum, Krill Oil, Turmeric, Bee Pollen, and Probiotics

Mobility – joint support for young, adult, or senior dogs. Features Green-Lipped Mussel for glucosamine and chondroitin, Alaskan Salmon Oil for Omega-3s, MSM, Beef Collagen, Turmeric, and Vitamins C & E

Probiotic – digestive support. Features Probiotics, Pumpkin, Inulin as a source of prebiotic fiber, and Slippery Elm Bark.

Omega – blend of Omega-3, -6, and -9 for optimal skin and coat health. Features DHA, EPA, Omega Fatty Acids from fish oil, Biotin, and Vitamin E.

Calming – natural calming chew for anxious pups. Features Chamomile, Hemp Seed Oil (NO CBD OR THC), L-Tryptophan, L-Theanine, and Ashwagandha.

These chews are Vet-formulated and made by a preferred supplier of the National Animal Supplement Council. Made with natural ingredients and are all beef flavored. They’re also formulated to complement each other so you can mix and match! Available NOW on Chewy and Amazon.

For the cat in your life….Nulo’s NEW Chunky Broths for Cats. These are delicious shreds of fresh hand-shredded meat in a hearty broth. Simmered with parsley, ginger, turmeric, and chamomile for a botanical boost. They’re great for picky cats, and cats that don’t drink lots of water (this is common in cats!) Chunky broths are available in four irresistible flavors – Chicken, Duck & Chicken, Salmon & Mackerel, and Tuna. Available NOW through PetSmart, and coming soon to independent stores and online retailers.

For more information go to Nulo.com

Sponsored by Nulo Pet Food. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.