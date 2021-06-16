2021 Father’s Day Gift Guide

Father’s Day is right around the corner and all dads are worth celebrating no matter their age. We curated a special gift guide for dads of every generation to help wow your pops, and make them feel extra special. Plus, all these items are local so you’re not just showing your love and support to your daddy-oh, but supporting local too.







When in doubt, go to Noah Marion. This shop is/ should be your go-to leather goods store. No matter the occasion, just GO. From leather wallets to watch straps to key chains…you name it, your pops will love the handmade, quality find.

Photo By: @Tecovas

Photo By: @billsallans

From top notch boots, belts and weekender bags, to apparel– Tecovas is sure to not disappoint dad. Handmade, high-quality western boots that are comfortable out of the box. Free shipping, free exchanges and free returns.



Photo By: @LeageOfRebels

League of Rebels carries accessories, lifestyle items, jackets, shirts, outerwear, trousers, shoes, and more. They are hosting a Father’s Day celebration on Saturday, June 19th from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Stop by and get dad something he’ll really love!



Photo By: @TXStandard

Texas Standard gives back to make Texas communities even stronger and founded the Texas Standard Foundation, which mandates that 10% of all of Texas Standard profits are donated to Texas-focused charities. It’s called Ten to Texas.

They are partnering with Meanwhile Brewing Company for their Father’s Day Bash on Sunday, June 20th from 6-8 p.m. They’re featuring their Burn the Breeze-Double IPA and Tender Robot-Hazy IPA, and you can listen to yacht rock from cover band Heavy Mellow.

Wyatt’s Barber Shop

Photo By: @ShelbyGouldImaging_

Did dad grow out the “Covid Beard?” Pamper and treat the old man to an old-school barbershop. Check out the 6 Best {Barbershops} – EASTside Magazine (eastsideatx.com).

Treat Dad To Texas Bourbon



Photo By: Butler Park Pitch & Putt

An Austin original since 1949–The 9-hole, par-3 course has real grass greens with holes that are unique, fun, and easy to play. Typical play time under 2 hours. Walk-ins only, first come, first play. All level golfers are welcomed.

Photo By: Captain Experiences

Austin-based Captain Experiences make booking fishing guides simple, effective, and trustworthy. All family-friendly and for all experience levels. Search Captain Experiences for your ideal trip, and book with their licensed and insured guides. Captain offers trips across the U.S. and beyond.