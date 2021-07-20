2020 Olympics DIY For Your “Team USA” Party!

You may have waited an extra 12 months, but the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are set to kick off this Friday. If you’re watching with friends and family, and looking for fun, easy and inexpensive ways to celebrate “Team USA”, our friend, Adeina Anderson of “Creative Lifestyles” has some fun DIY for you.

5 Ring Martini

Items Needed

· 2 oz Enchanted Rock Vodka

· Lemonade

· 1 oz Simple Syrup

· Life Saver Gummies

Directions

1. Mix Vodka, lemonade, and simple syrup in a martini shaker.

2. Add red, green, blue, yellow, and purple life saver to martini glass.

3. Pour martini mixture into martini glass.

Gold Medal Cookie

Items Needed

· Refrigerator Cookie Dough Roll

· M&M’s

· Icing Tube

· Ribbon

Directions

1. Follow directions on cookie dough for baking.

2. As soon as the circle cookies come out of the oven, use a butter knife to cut a slit in the top of the cookie for the ribbon to go through.

3. Use the icing tube to glue the M&M’s to the top of the cookies, you will want red, green, brown, blue, and yellow M&M’s.

4. String the ribbon through the slit.

Olympic Rings Wall Hanging

Items Needed

· 5 White Paper Plates (Get the ones with the ripple around the edge)

· Deco Art Acrylic Paint – Red, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow

· Sponge Brush

· Scissors

· Tape or Stapler

Directions

1. Cut a slit in the plate to cut the center out of the plate.

2. Paint each plate with the different colors.

3. After the plates are dry, connect them by inserting the blue into the black, then the black into the red.

4. This is your top row.

5. Tape to seal the slit.

6. Then the yellow into the blue, and the green into the red.

7. This is your bottom row.

8. Tape to seal the slit.

9. Hang on wall with tape.

Olympics Ring Toss Game

Items Needed

· 5 White Paper Plates (Get the ones with the ripple around the edge)

· Deco Art Acrylic Paint – Red, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Silver

· Sponge Brush

· Paper Towel Roll

· Empty Can

· Scissors

· Tape or Stapler

Directions

1. Cut a slit in the plate to cut the center out of the plate.

2. Paint each plate with the different colors.

3. Connect the slit together with tape or a stapler.

4. Paint the paper towel roll with silver paint.

5. Stick the paper towel roll into the can.

6. Throw the rings onto the paper towel roll.

Olympic Torch

Items Needed

· Paper Towel Roll

· Deco Art Acrylic Paint – Silver

· Sponge Brush

· Cupcake Paper – Red

· Tissue Paper – Orange and Yellow

· Battery Tea Light Candle

· Craft Glue Or Hot Glue Gun

Directions

1. Paint the paper towel roll with the silver paint, let dry.

2. Glue the cupcake paper to the top of the paper towel roll.

3. Place the tissue paper inside the cupcake paper, leaving room for the tea light candle, and glue it down.

4. Add the tea light candle to the middle of the tissue paper.

For more information visit CreativeLifestyles.tv.