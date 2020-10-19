2020 Fall Hair Care Tips & Trends With Cobalt Blue Salon

Colder temps and windy weather have your hair feeling drier and more straw-like? You’re not alone. Our hair can lose moisture during the fall and winter and did you know? Central heating systems can be to blame as well causing hair to dry out.

Tips: Use a sulfate-free shampoo to keep your hair healthy and your color lasting. Then be sure to bring in additional moisturizers into your haircare. Some of Amy’s favorites are Redken’s Extreme Mega Mask ~$30, Lanza Healing Moisture and Noni Fruit Leave-In Conditioner ~$25, and the Keratase Masquintense Thick Hair Mask ~$56. The entire Kerastase Nutritive Line is incredible for all hair types.







Hair Trends For Fall:

1. The LOB

Not ready to commit to the short bob? Go with a longer, more modern version – a LOB!

The bangs in this version frame the face for a current, new look.

This version of the long bob, or LOB, features a side part with no bangs for a dramatic fall look!

2. Highlights

Are highlights only for summer months – heck no! Brighten while keeping low lights to create depth and richness.

3. Go Bold

Go bold with this chic short cut…it’s modern, fresh and you’ll be out the door in minutes!

Wild and curly define this bold new look…break out the diffuser and some gel and use your hands to form beautiful, natural curls.

Cut For A Cure:

Cut for a Cure on Sunday, October 25 at their Lantana Place location 7415 Southwest Parkway, Austin, TX 78735

at their Lantana Place location 7415 Southwest Parkway, Austin, TX 78735 We Are Blood bringing mobile donation center

Be The Match onsite to sign-up donors

Either donate $25, give blood, or sign up with Be The Match and receive a free haircut

100% of proceeds benefit the Leukemia Research Foundation to honor Amy’s late business partner who passed away 8 years ago from the disease

to honor Amy’s late business partner who passed away 8 years ago from the disease Donors will also be entered to win raffle prizes from Lantana Place tenants, including over $300 in products from Westlake Dermatology, services from Scissors & Scotch, coffee gift cards from Black Rock Coffee Bar, and more.

Call the salon at (512) 453-4140 to book your donation and hair cut time

Cobalt Blue is a Green Circle Salon, recycling 95% of their waste. To learn more or to book an appointment visit their website or call 512 453-4140 for more details.