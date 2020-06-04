2020 College Grads TikTok Videos Go Viral, Landing One A Job!

Tik…Tok it’s almost Friday which means, almost the weekend! Today we’re featuring two TikTokers whose videos went viral and it even landed one of them a job. Plus, Rosie gives us the 101 on TikTok trends while Stephanie joins in on the “Open Bottle Challenge.”

First one up is, University of Texas Graduate, Rajya who has over 20K followers.

She captioned her video, “Where my class of 2020 at?” In her video, you can see the shaky video as pandemic pops up, rescinded job offers, recession and then the recent grad straightens up and struts with pride.. representing the resilience and strength of class of 2020.. nothing can stop them!

Next up is an amazing story of a recent class of 2020 college graduate,

Jenna Palek, who made a TikTok about wanting to work at TikTok and well it went

viral. The video outlines Jenna’s experiences and achievements and reasons why

the company should hire her. In a matter of hours, her post became viral and it

worked! The video landed herself an interview and this modern woman starts at

TikTok Austin in July as their Brand Development Manager.

We want to congratulate Class of 2020 on all their hard work and

achievements. Best of luck on your next endeavors!