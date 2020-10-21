2020 Austin Heart Walk Goes Digital

The American Heart Association wants to invite you and your family to take part in the 2020 Austin Heart & Stroke Walk Digital Experience taking place Saturday, October 24th. Jason M. Reifsnider, Ph.D. Director, Manufacturing Engineering Samsung Austin Semiconductor spoke with Stephanie this morning about ways you can get involved and participate in this event.

What is your personal connection to AHA’s mission?

I am honored to serve on the Executive Leadership Team for the 2020 Heart Walk, and also lead Samsung Austin Semiconductor’s internal Heart Walk efforts, but my connection has its roots in the two members of my extended family have had stokes. While one was fortunate enough to have very limited lasting effects, another has been unable to continue in their career and has significant physical side effects which are still challenging them, several years later. It also resonates with me that much of the impact of cardiovascular disease and strokes can be improved by more simple, direct factors. We don’t need a miracle drug breakthrough to help drive down this disease. We can improve lives by improving people’s knowledge and behavior, by learning the signs of a stroke, by learning how to do CPR. Small steps which can make a big difference.

Tell us how the Samsung Austin Semiconductor employees are coming together to give back and participate in the Austin Heart and Stroke Walk.

Our employee-led group had challenges this year, to move to fully virtual fundraisers, but at Samsung Austin Semiconductor, we really like challenges. And while there was a learning curve to get everything set up, the team did great and came up with many creative ideas. I think my favorite this year was the ‘Keep the Beat’ challenge, where teams of 2 worked to see if they could perform CPR on a practice dummy for 15 straight minutes! We raised sponsorship from the employees at large, to sponsor money for each minute the team achieved. It was a great event where people learned about doing CPR properly, and it was a successful fundraiser as well. Other successful fundraisers included a ‘Show your Heart’ campaign for teams to raise money to ‘flip’ a heart on a display wall, a silent gift basket auction where the baskets were all compiled and donated by the employees, and a ‘Coffee for a Cause’ specialty coffee sales.

The Austin Heart and Stroke Walk is one of our favorite community events because there is something for everyone to do, even our pets! Talk to us about what everyone can expect now that the event has transitioned to a digital experience.

The Austin Heart and Stroke Walk has always been about coming together, getting hearts pumping, honoring survivors, raising lifesaving funds – and having fun along the way. And, although we cannot come together in person, we can still unite around the AHA’s mission of longer, healthier lives. This year’s digital experience will be broadcasted on the American Heart Association Texas Facebook page – find it at @AmericanHeartTX, at 10 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 24. There will still be something for everyone! We’re excited that the digital experience will allow more Samsung Austin Semiconductor employees to participate in the day-of activities. Not everyone can get downtown early on a Saturday morning, so this helps open up participation. Beyond the fundraising, we’re also encouraging our employees to get outside on Oct.24 to walk/run where they are.

For more information visit AustinHeartWalk.org.

Sponsored by The American Heart Association. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.