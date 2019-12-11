2019 Trends For Holiday Décor With Heather Scott Home & Design

With the holidays so near and your to-do list growing, there are some easy ways to make your seasonal décor feel refreshed. Raquel Skrobarczyk with Heather Scott Home stopped by to share some of this year’s most popular holiday decorating trends:

Ribbon

“Ribbon is the new ornament. It can adorn everything from your tree to your stockings. You can add it to your garland and wreaths too for a stylish look. We like the idea of silk or velvet ribbon in your designated color scheme. You can even use the extra ribbon to wrap gifts. Also, you don’t have to do an elaborate bow to get the most out of this trend. In the photos, you can see how ribbon can add such a lovely detail to your existing holiday pieces. Here we have blush ribbon if you have that color scheme or you can add black for an elegant feel, or stick with a classic red. Another plus, after the season ribbon is much easier to store and put away.” Sparkling Neutrals

“Gather up your gold, silver and mercury glass décor that you may have out year round and make it feel festive. You can create holiday vignettes with your items on your mantle or dining table. It can be sprinkled in with your existing holiday décor.” Tree Collars vs. Tree Skirts

“This year you may have also seen the growing popularity of tree collars/baskets vs a traditional tree skirt. You will find many stores with options starting around $40. It offers a neater look and the basket can be repurposed to store things year around.” Non-Traditional Colors

“The colors you bring in can go beyond green and red. This year shades of blue are very popular. While unexpected colors like blush are also a popular alternative to the traditional Christmas hues.”

Find out more about Heather Scott Home and Design services by going to www.heatherscotthome.com. You can also visit their office in person on 42nd Street. Give them a call at (512) 342-6899 for more details.