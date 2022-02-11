2 Austin LGBTQ Companies Celebrate Valentines Day: Try Cookies & Wine From Wunderkeks & So Gay Rosé

Wunderkeks and So Gay Rosé have teamed up on a limited-edition cookies + wine gift set, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The Valentine’s Gay Box includes Wunderkek’s famous chocolate chip cookies and So Gay Rosé’s sippable canned rosé. 10% of all proceeds will be donated to LOVELOUD Foundation, which awards grants to organizations serving LGBTQ+ youth. The two exclusive bundles are available here, and options include:

1) 8-Pack of So Gay Rosé + 1 dozen of Wunderkeks’ chocolate chip cookies for $89.00

2) 16-Pack of So Gay Rosé + 2 dozen of Wunderkeks’ chocolate chip cookies for $149.00 + FREE SHIPPING!

About Wunderkeks:

Wunderkeks: Hans & Luis, who call themselves “the most successful Tinder date ever,” decided their love was too big for Guatemala (a place where they couldn’t get married). So they say they rolled up their sleeves and left the country with a suitcase and determination to make Wunderkeks “the best cookie company in the United States.” They created a brand that encourages people to hug their inner child and have FUN! Find them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About So Gay Rosé:

So Gay Rosé: The creators say, “Like many of our best ideas, So Gay Rosé started after a night of drinking (rosé, obvi) with best friends, Tim and Josh. While the product is canned rosé, the brand is so much more. So Gay Rosé reclaims the phrase ‘so gay’ to be ‘so great,’ with a fun, whimsical aesthetic that celebrates freedom and fun.” Find the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.