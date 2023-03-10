Roger Beasley Mazda and the Austin Humane Society have had a longstanding relationship. This is the 19th year that Roger Beasley Mazda has donated a car to AHS to raffle off. Since launching the Car Raffle Series in 2004, this partnership has generated more than $1.5 million to help animals in need.

Sarah Hammel of Austin Humane Society (AHS), along with Alexandra Ivy and Steve Gibson of Roger Beasley Mazda, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Why is the relationship with the Austin Humane Society so important to Roger Beasley Mazda?

“As a local, family-owned business for over 50 years in Central Texas, we feel we have a responsibility to support and give back to organizations that directly impact our community. The Austin Humane Society is the longest-standing no-kill shelter in Austin and our entire company respects the honest work that they do daily to transform the lives of animals and the people who love them.”

What exactly does the partnership with Roger Beasley Mazda mean to the Austin Humane Society?

“Through this car raffle over the last 19 years and additional support, Roger Beasley Mazda has been an integral part of our success in the community. Since launching the Car Raffle Series in 2004, this partnership has generated more than $1.5 million to help animals in need, and in total, Roger Beasley Mazda has helped us raise over $2.5 million since 2004 with all their efforts. Simply put, we would not be where we are today without Roger Beasley Mazda.”

How exactly does the car raffle work?

“Tickets are available now for your chance to win a brand new 2022 Mazda MX-5 Grand Touring Convertible. Raffle tickets are just $25 each, but the more you buy, the more you save. Packages range from 3 tickets for $65 to 12 tickets for $240 (a savings of $5 per ticket). Only 5,000 tickets will be sold so your odds of winning are great! The winner will be drawn on April 15, 2023. Tickets are available until they sell out so it’s best to get online now and buy your tickets early.”

You need to be 18 years old and a Texas resident to enter. The deadline is April 14, or until tickets sell out! Buy online now at AustinHumaneSociety.org.

