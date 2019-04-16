18th Annual Good Friday Fundraiser Good Friday Fundraiser prev next

In honor of the 100 Club’s mission to support families of first responders killed or critically injured in the line of duty, the South Central Texas McDonald’s Co-op will host its 18th Annual Good Friday Fundraiser benefitting 100 Clubs of Central Texas and surrounding communities. On Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a percentage of the sales from all participating McDonald’s restaurants will be donated to local 100 Clubs. For more details, go to 100clubcentex.com.

