It’s that time again! The capital city is gearing up for the 18th annual Austin NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes. David Davison, Owner of Realty Restoration, LLC and Treasurer of Austin NARI (the National Association of the Remodeling Industry), spoke with Studio 512 about the upcoming event.

“The 2023 Tour of Remodeled Homes will be held on Saturday, September 23rd & Sunday, September 24th, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The tour is a self-guided, self-paced opportunity to explore established remodelers in the Austin area. Every home offers a different style and character. The Tour of Remodeled Homes is the best way to touch, see and experience the quality of the product our members deliver.

“This year, there are seven remodelers exhibiting eight homes. In the home my company remodeled, we added about 1,000 square feet below the original home, built into rock, as well as totally overhauling the existing space. We’re really proud of how it turned out.”

Participating Remodelers

“15% of our proceeds from the 2023 Tour of Remodeled Homes will be donated to the David’s Legacy Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to eliminate cyber and other bullying of children and teens, through education, legislation and legal action.”

Tickets are available at the first house you stop at, but you can save a few dollars by buying online ahead of the event. Purchase tickets today at AustinNARI.org.

