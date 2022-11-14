Please join us as we celebrate 70 years of saving lives at Studio ’52 with disco, dancing and a whole lot of dogs (and cats, of course!). Can you dig it?
The evening will feature a cocktail hour, seated dinner, live auction, Golden Ticket Raffle and an outta-sight after party.
PLEASE NOTE: Rags to Wags is officially SOLD OUT! For more information, please contact Erin Jolly at ejolly@austinhumanesociety.org.
November 19, 2022 at 6 p.m.
At the Fairmont Austin (101 Red River St.)
2022 Rags To Wags Gala Chairs are Captain Gerald Delk & Gwen Delk