After a return to live and in-person comedy last year, Austin Sketch Fest, the annual comedy institution produced by ColdTowne Theater, is back for its 14th year with four nights of scripted live comedy from Austin and across the country. Show dates are June 22nd – 25th, 2023. Ivy Le with Austin Sketch Fest joined Studio 512 to tell viewers more about what to expect.

“This year’s festival will feature more than 20 acts from across the U.S. including headliner Jamie Loftus. Loftus is an Emmy-nominated writer, standup comic and animator who is currently a co-producer for the Paramount+ adult animated series, ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks.’ Jamie performs standup throughout the country. In 2019, Jamie’s satirical look at girl boss culture, Boss Whom Is Girl, was widely praised at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and spotlighted as a critic’s pick by The Guardian.

“Austin Sketch Fest has a history of bringing acts to Austin just before they gain mainstream recognition. Previous festivals have featured Tim Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Atsuko Okatsuka, Meg Stalter, Ego Nwodim, Maggie Maye, James Adomian, Superego, Paul F. Tompkins, Latino Comedy Project, Joe Wengert, Brent Weinbach, Master Pancake Theater, Vanessa Gonzalez, Mary Jo Pehl and many more groups from across the country and internationally. Austin Sketch Fest is produced, booked and organized by ColdTowne Theater, which relocated to 1700 E 2nd Street this past year. ColdTowne Theater has been a main stage for alternative Austin comedy since 2006.”

Get tickets online at EventBrite, and learn more about the festival online at ATXSketchFest.com.