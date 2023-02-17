Taking place on February 21 and February 22, 2023, Texas Medal of Arts Awards is the signature fundraising event of the Texas Cultural Trus t. Since 2001, the TMAA has celebrated 118 Texas leaders and luminaries who have achieved excellence through their creative talents and celebrates those whose generosity has opened doors to artistic opportunity for Texans of all ages. On the night of February 22, the Texas Cultural Trust will present the 2023 honorees with their medal during an outstanding awards show at the Long Center for the Performing Art with special performances and presentations.

Heidi Marquez-Smith, CEO of Texas Cultural Trust joined Studio 512 to discuss the arts in Texas, this year’s honorees, or how funds from the event support arts programming in the state.