Chef Ross Burtwell of Cabernet Grill and Cotton Gin Village in Fredericksburg spoke with Studio 512 about his 100% all-Texas wine menu and new pairings.

“Cabernet Grill is a fine-dining restaurant in the heart of Texas Wine Country, offering locally-sourced Hill Country cuisine paired with Texas wines. Cabernet Grill features the nation’s largest all-Texas wine list with 170 wines from over 50 different Texas wineries. It is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. until close.”

Chef suggests the following local pairings:

Lobster Topped Chicken Fried Ribeye with Green Chile Cream Gravy with Bending Branch Winery Tannat

Bacon Wrapped Grilled Lockhart Quail, Stuffed with Pulled Pork, Candied Jalapeno, Cream Cheese and served with Smoked Berry Glaze and Five Spice Pickled Strawberries with Pedernales Cellars Tempranillo

Magic Mushrooms Case Iron Seared Lion’s Mane Mushroom topped with Uber Butter, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Gorgonzola and Charred Lemon with Kalasi Cellars Red Italia Reserve

Maple Bourbon Brown Butter Cake with Rhubarb Jam with Haak Vineyards Blanc du Bois Madeira

Chef says, “Peach season is coming up and we’re excited about this year’s crop. We’ve created our Fredericksburg Vogel Orchard Peach Crisp with Lavender Ice Cream to celebrate!

“And of course, a stay at the Cotton Gin Village makes for a perfect weekend. Cotton Gin Village offers 14 charming cottages and beautifully-restored cabins with covered porches overlooking the picturesque courtyard. Outfitted with modern luxuries, the Cotton Gin cabins and cottages are the perfect spot for a romantic getaway.

“I have to tell you, mornings don’t get much better than having a hot made-from-scratch breakfast delivered to your door in a three-tiered picnic basket!”

Reservations are recommended at CabernetGrill.com, and their patio is first-come, first-served. Book your weekend away at CottonGinVillage.com.