Sabin (Biny) Shrestha, owner of Mi Mundo Coffeehouse & Roastery, spoke with Studio 512 about his business and his mission to promote 100% environmentally-friendly and sustainable coffee growing.

Mi Mundo offers “fair trade, organic Central/South American Coffee in a festive environment.” Biny says, “We specialize in a Central/South American coffee house experience, stemming from Puerto Rican roots with a small Aussie flair. We source our fair trade organic beans from Latin American regions and complement them with locally-sourced appetizers and baked goods. Our love for our planet and appreciation for the culture and countries from where our coffee beans come from inspires the plant-filled interior and lively ambience.”

Currently, 25% of Mi Mundo’s profits go to local and international charities. Biny hopes someday to increase that number to 100%. “We prioritize sharing our profits with those in need. We hope one day all coffee shop and businesses will join us, until then, we will serve as an example!”

Biny has fall drink specials coming up, called Autumn Days, Autumn Nights. He’s also going to be at the UT Student Pop-Up Market on September 9th.

Mi Mundo has two locations: one at 106 South Mays Street in Round Rock, Suite 100, and his newest location is in East Austin, at 1701 East Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Suite 103.

Learn more about Biny’s mission and offerings at MiMundoCoffee.com.