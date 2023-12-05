1-800-GOT-JUNK? has partnered with Second Chance Toys since 2007, donating over 100,000 toys to good homes and diverting over 400,000 pounds of plastic away from landfills. Patrick Voellmar spoke with Studio 512 about this special partnership.

Patrick says, “Second Chance Toys is a nonprofit corporation founded in 2006 to rescue and recycle plastic toys for children in need by donating them to community organizations. Partnering with Second Chance Toys honors our company’s core pillars, which include passion, integrity, professionalism and empathy. Every child deserves the right to play, and we want to continue to support communities across the country, while also focusing on sustainability efforts.

“Our annual toy drive is going on now through December 12th. Participating 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises – including the one here in Austin – will collect unused and gently-used toys, free of charge, with any regularly-scheduled job. On December 13th, we will drop off the toys we’ve collected with Second Chance Toys, just in time for the holiday season! 55 total franchises are participating across the U.S. and we’re excited to see what we can achieve.

“We will accept gently-used and clean toys with all pieces/parts attached. We will not accept anything broken, dangerous or hazardous. We will not accept plush toys unless they are brand-new.”

To learn more about Second Chance Toys, go to SecondChanceToys.org. See all of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?’s services at 1800GOTJUNK.com.

