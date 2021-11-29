‌‌Verizon Top Tech Picks For The Holiday

Need a one-stop-shop for tech? Verizon’s got you covered with an online quiz to figure out which devices match your personality so you can “Have the Holiday Your Way!” And we’ve got a sweet treat to share with our viewers later.

Andrew Testa discussed Verizon’s hot tech recommendations this season.

“When you think holiday shopping, Verizon may not be top on your list, but it should be. We’ve got unexpected and interesting gift ideas for everyone — top tech for the entire family!”

“First up, the new Pixel 6. It’s a completely redesigned, fully loaded Google smartphone. This device has a new camera system that captures 150 percent more light, giving you rich, vivid colors and more detail in every shot so it’s the perfect smartphone to capture all those holiday moments with family and friends.”

“With entertainment peaking during the holidays, Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband on these devices gives you ultra-fast speeds, ultra-low lag times and capacity to support more devices at once. That means super gaming on the go and great streaming for family movie nights.”

“These new foldable phones give you access to all Verizon’s 5G flavors, including upcoming network enhancements to 5G Ultra-Wideband using C-Band spectrum. What does that mean for you? Having the most capable devices at home or work!”

“The National Retail Federation tells us that consumers will spend almost $1,000 on gifts, holiday items and more this season. And more people plan on celebrating this year over last year.”

So, tell us, what devices are essential?

“Keeping your devices charged is obviously important when traveling — and we’ve got an impressive multi-tasking device. The Mophie Powerstation Go Rugged not only charges devices, but it can also jumpstart your car and some models have LED flashlights and can fill your tires with air with its compressor action. That’s a great gift for anyone on your list — but especially your college student!”

“For kids and parents, we have the greatest wrist candy that’s also practical — check out the GizmoWatch Disney edition and the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Both smartwatches help you track activity for fitness. And for the kiddos, help them manage tasks with helpful features like alarms and reminders — all with animated characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.”

“And who doesn’t want more entertainment options for the entire family? Check out Verizon Stream TV for access to your favorite TV shows and movies just in time for the holidays.“

“Built-in Chromecast allows you to stream select videos, pictures and music from your phone to your TV! Customize your content by pinning your favorite apps or content to your home screen for easy browsing. Stream TV is easy to set up, allowing you to jump right into your next binge of holiday specials.”

Those are some great suggestions, but sometimes shopping for others can be challenging. I hear Verizon has a new personality quiz to help make a tech match.

“We’ve got you covered with a holiday quiz you can share with anyone. This is a fun way to discover new tech and accessory gift preferences for different personality types.”

“The quiz asks you questions like ‘What’s your ideal holiday?’ and ‘What’s your favorite holiday tradition?’ — while revealing some great holiday gift suggestions. You can share this online with your friends and neighbors to help find them the perfect gift!”

“To learn more about holiday tech, visit Verizon.com/Deals or take the quiz at Verizon.com/HolidayYourWay. And we have a special treat from Verizon to sweeten your holiday. Enter to win a Mophie Powerstation Go Rugged from Verizon by sharing a pic of your ugly holiday sweater at KXAN.com/Contest.”

This segment is paid for by Verizon and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.