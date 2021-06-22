Meet the Studio 512 team

Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
Sign Up for Daily News & Breaking News Newsletters
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KXAN Live
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Coronavirus
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
Local
Crime
Texas
Destination Texas
Border Report
BestReviews
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
STAR Flight helicopter takes adult to hospital after reported cliff jump into Lake Travis
‘I’ll inject the vaccine in your butt’: Philippines president threatens to arrest those who refuse vaccination
Walgreens offering $25 incentive to people who get COVID-19 vaccine
How an Austin volunteer group connected a kidney transplant patient with a ‘perfect match’ donor
Video
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Blog: College During COVID-19
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Weather & Traffic
Weather
Forecast
Traffic
Watch KXAN Weather & Traffic
Sign Up for Daily Weather Newsletter
Weather & Traffic Q&As
Allergy
Low Water Crossings
Driving Conditions
Alerts
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Go Green
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Nursing Home Investigations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Racial Profiling: A Failure to Report
Bargaining the Badge
Dead & Undone | A Catalyst Project
Locked in Limbo
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
Austin FC
High School Football
More Than the Score
Silver Star Nation
NFL Draft
Cowboys
2021 Olympics
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Buy Local
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion & Beauty
Home & Garden
Arts & Entertainment
Retire Ready
Simple Health
Fitness
Nutrition
Mind and Body
Medical
Financial
About KXAN Simple Health
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Go Green
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Meet the Studio 512 team
Studio 512 Stories
Studio 512 Viewers Can Take Advantage Of This Special Offer From Valley Side Medical
Video
Support Local Comics At The Girl Spot Comedy Showcase
Video
FREE Screening of ‘The Sandlot’ Presented by DC Law On June 26th
Video
Celebrate National Limoncello Day With A Refreshing At-Home Recipe From Intero!
Gallery
Monday Happy Hour Drink & Food Specials In Austin
Gallery
Smart and Healthy Snack Options During Summer With Health Expert Frances Largeman-Roth
Video
Texas Mutual, KXAN, Austin Spurs And American Heart Association Partnering To Bring Summer Safety Activity Book For Kids
Video
Try Plexaderm This Summer And See The Transformation
Video
Rosie & Steph’s Weekend Recap: June 18th-20th, 2021
Video
Kendra Scott Launches First Men’s Collection, “Scott Bros.”
Gallery
More Studio 512
Top Stories
STAR Flight helicopter takes adult to hospital after reported cliff jump into Lake Travis
Walgreens offering $25 incentive to people who get COVID-19 vaccine
How an Austin volunteer group connected a kidney transplant patient with a ‘perfect match’ donor
Video
More Texans than ever will hit the road for 4th of July weekend, AAA Texas says
‘Abbott Hates Dogs’ tops Twitter trends after Texas governor vetoes animal cruelty bill
Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels won’t be world’s largest after Tennessee store is built
White House: 70% of Americans 30 or older get COVID-19 shot
A Refreshing Lemonade Mocktail That The Whole Family Can Enjoy While Supporting Local
Video
How long will the relief from heat & humidity last?
Video
‘We believe survivors’: Travis County says changes coming to sexual assault case handling
Video
More Top Stories
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 607 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Saturday
DATA: 11.4 million Texans fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 47.75% of those eligible for the vaccine
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
New teenage suspect identified in Austin 6th Street mass shooting, charges dropped against 2 teens
Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels won’t be world’s largest after Tennessee store is built
College World Series bracket: Here’s how it looks after 3 days in Omaha
Video
Massive mixed-use development planned for northeast Austin
Video
‘Abbott Hates Dogs’ tops Twitter trends after Texas governor vetoes animal cruelty bill
Don't Miss
College World Series bracket: Here’s how it looks after 3 days in Omaha
Video
Austin couple asked to take down Pride Flag, facing possible fines from neighborhood’s HOA
Video
TDCJ: Moving prisoners out of Briscoe Unit to make room for undocumented migrants
Video
Who’s next? Austin FC teases future local music performances at home games
Video
McConaughey fires up Austin FC fans at Q2 Stadium before home opener kickoff
Video