This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez told KXAN that the Department of Public Safety has asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for information on the Uvalde school mass shooting, but he wants those records made public.

Gutierrez is suing DPS for not releasing records that could provide more clarity on the emergency response following the shooting at Robb Elementary that killed 19 children and 2 teachers in May. DPS said 91 troopers were at the scene.

“This is the largest failure of law enforcement in the state of Texas,” Gutierrez said in a June interview with KXAN.

Gutierrez’s lawsuit comes after several of his open records requests were rejected and, at least one, ignored by DPS in violation of state law, he said. The records he’s seeking — including GPS and body camera video — would help shine light on what went wrong, he said, referring to law enforcement’s response that day as a “systemic failure.”

In July, the Texas House committee released a 77-page report on law enforcement’s response to the shooting. It said that better-equipped departments should have stepped up to fill a leadership void after the Uvalde schools police chief failed to take charge.

The report stated law enforcement’s response had “systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making.”

On Thursday, the 419th Travis County Civil District Court will hear Gutierrez v Department of Public Safety. The hearing starts at 9 a.m. and KXAN will be there to report on any developments.