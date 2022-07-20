This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Officer-involved shooting reports were submitted for five Texas peace officers who were either injured or involved in the shooting of the 18-year-old gunman at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School. While the reports don’t specifically name the school, the address matches and the time of the incident aligns with that of the deadly school shooting.

The report does not include any Federal law enforcement officers who were at the school on May 24 when 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed.

According to the report, three of the five officers were from the Uvalde Police Department. The other two involved were deputies with Uvalde County and Zavala County.

The report shows two Uvalde Police Department officers — a 53-year-old and a 57-year-old — were injured in a shooting at 11:38 a.m. Another Uvalde Police Department officer fired at the school shooter at 1:02 p.m., the report said.

The deputies from the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Department and Zavala County Sheriff’s Department were involved in a shooting at 12:50 p.m. According to the Department of Public Safety, a Border Patrol officer killed the gunman at 12:50 p.m.

According to the House Committee report, four officers from Zavala County Sheriff’s Department responded to the shooting. The Zavala County officer involved in the shooting was off duty.

In a 77-page report released Sunday, the Texas House committee said there were “systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making” involved in the Uvalde shooting.

The report also found the school was not prepared for an active shooter situation and that the school’s locked door policies were often bypassed and ignored.

The shooter “fired most of his shots and likely murdered most of his innocent victims before any responder set foot in the building.” Of the approximately 142 rounds fired, more than 100 of those rounds came before any officer entered, the report found.

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo could be fired this weekend as the school board meets to go over his fate Saturday. The superintendent placed Arredondo on administrative leave in June.