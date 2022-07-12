This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN/NBC News) — Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is like many other Texas schools in that it didn’t have doors that lock from the inside, according to an NBC News report.

Built in the 1960s, the school’s classroom doors could only be locked from the outside, a Robb Elementary teacher told NBC News under the condition of anonymity. According to a 2018 survey commissioned by Gov. Greg Abbott, 36% of schools in Texas didn’t have interior-locking doors “in the majority of their classrooms.”

In a survey of schools nationally in 2020, 25% of schools reported they didn’t have those types of door locks.

The teacher that spoke with NBC News said she had to “move toward gunfire,” and open her classroom door and step into the hall to lock it from the outside.

The teacher said the gunman went into a classroom across the hall, just steps away from where she was when she locked the door to her classroom, and started shooting.

You can read the rest of the story on NBC News’ website.