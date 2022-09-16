Construction on the 44 East Ave tower on the edge of Rainey Street is nearly finished. (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Crisis counselors are available 24/7.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent press release from the Associated General Contractors of America on Thursday announced a new mental health initiative aimed at construction workers with a focus on suicide prevention.

According to the AGC, the annual suicide rate among construction workers is 53.2 suicides per 100,000 workers. A 2020 study published by the CDC lists construction as one of six occupational groups with a “significantly higher” suicide rate.

“We cannot stand by while a silent epidemic of suicide takes place within our industry,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, AGC’s chief executive officer, in the press release. “We want to reduce the stigma of mental health issues in this industry, let people know it is okay to ask for help, and, ultimately, save lives.”

The initiative is built by AGC’s Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Task Force and will include a series of videos featuring workers who considered or attempted suicide, and who will urge their fellow workers to seek help. AGC says these videos will release later this fall.

The association also said it will launch a forum for “examples of successful mental health and suicide prevention efforts,” as well as a free online collection of mental health resources for construction firms.

“The bottom line is safety isn’t just about wearing the right protective equipment. It is about understanding you are not alone and that it is okay to ask for help,” Sandherr said.