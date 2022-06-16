The KXAN “Stop Mass Shootings” project’s goal is to provide context and explore solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. KXAN’s vice president and general manager sent a letter to state and federal lawmakers focused on this issue, their staff and other statewide leaders highlighting the project.