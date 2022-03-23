Still Practicing

2022 marked five years since Texas neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch – dubbed “Dr. Death” – was sentenced to life in prison, revealing how easy it can be for dangerous doctors to transfer between hospitals. Now, KXAN finds Texas patients aren’t getting all the information they need about some doctors’ histories. Our team searched thousands of disciplinary records from more than a dozen states, showing some physicians coming to Texas to leave their pasts behind – a discovery prompting the Texas Medical Board to promise change.
Part 1: Gone to Texas
KXAN spent three months pulling thousands of physician disciplinary records from medical boards across the country, cross-referencing them with Texas’ physician portal.
Part 2: Records Still Secret
If the National Practitioner Databank ever were to be opened up to the public, it would require an act of Congress. That, experts say, is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Part 3: One Doctor, Two States
KXAN looked at one physician licensed in both Texas and North Carolina — a state a recent study found among the most transparent in the country for health care.