How to watch Texas Gov. Abbott’s State of the State address Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will outline his priorities for the year — many of which focus on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — during the annual State of the State address Monday.

Abbott’s speech begins at 7 p.m. and is expected to last about half an hour. It will be followed by a response from Texas Democrats, and a roundtable discussion with Texas journalists and a Republican and a Democrat, which will conclude at 8 p.m.

Abbott is expected to speak about COVID-19 vaccine distribution, reopening businesses that shut down because of the pandemic and public school funding. He will also likely share a list of “emergency issues” he wants state lawmakers to address this legislative session.

