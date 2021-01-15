Skip to content
State of the State
State Senate, House file base budgets prioritizing Medicaid, education, mental health
Gov. Abbott pledges to make it ‘fiscally impossible’ for cities to cut police funding
Gov. Abbott says health care priorities will be mental health, telehealth & PPE; Democrats call for Medicaid expansion
Texas lawmaker files bill to ban the display of firearms at public demonstrations
Texas lawmakers aim to get rid of ‘Confederate Heroes Day’
More State of the State Headlines
‘You can still be open, you just aren’t face to face’: Texas lawmakers address coronavirus protocols
‘The United States needs Texas to lead’: Gov. Abbott outlines legislative priorities
Texas Senate lowers threshold for bill consideration
Texas lawmakers convene in muted opening day ceremonies, handful of protests outside
State of Texas: ‘The public needs access to its government’ — balancing health and transparency at the Capitol
Tracking the Coronavirus
COVID-19 Wrap-Up: Glitches, sluggish speed build frustrations with vaccine rollout
DATA: More than 15,000 Central Texans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19; Another 80,000 have received first dose
DATA: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas hit plateau as deaths continue to surge
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 6,006 active COVID-19 cases, 600 deaths
Hays County has 2,360 active coronavirus cases, 154 COVID-19-related deaths
Williamson County reports 1,989 active coronavirus cases, 263 deaths
Bastrop County has 619 active cases of coronavirus, 55 deaths
Blanco County has 33 active COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths
Caldwell County has 333 active cases of COVID-19, 55 deaths
Fayette County has 43 COVID-19 deaths; 143 active cases
Gillespie County reporting 157 active cases of coronavirus, 32 deaths
Lampasas County has 181 active cases of COVID-19; 17 deaths
Lee County confirms 228 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 34 deaths
Llano County has 157 active COVID-19 cases; 29 deaths
Mason County reports 78 active cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths
Milam County has 153 active COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Trending Stories
IN-DEPTH: Residents in just 4 Texas counties willing to get vaccine at rate high enough to ‘return to normal’
Registration through Hays County fills in 15 minutes for nearly 2K doses of COVID-19 vaccines
Gov. Abbott pledges to make it ‘fiscally impossible’ for cities to cut police funding
‘We don’t have enough vaccine,’ APH says. It could take months to vaccinate the area
2 APD officers indicted in 2019 incident, previous review found use of force appropriate
Don't Miss
Joe Biden 2nd Catholic U.S. president. How his reception is different from JFK’s
In chance encounter, nursing student gives COVID-19 vaccine to his grandparents
Round Rock teen develops app, founds nonprofit to reduce global visual impairment
New COVID-19 surge causing more couples to downsize, reschedule weddings
How to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine through Austin Public Health
