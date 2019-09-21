Wendy Davis talks about ‘The Democratic Do-Over’

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – The Texas Tribune Festival begins on September 28, bringing together pundits, policy makers, and politicians to discuss the issues facing Texas.

One candidate in the spotlight is former state senator Wendy Davis, a Democrat who’s running for Congress. She’ll appear in a Trib Fest panel called The Democratic Do-Over.

The panel will be hosted by Abby Livingston, and Davis will also be joined by Kim Olson, Gina Ortiz Jones and Sri Kulkarni. These are all candidates who have lost their races in the past and are getting ready for another try.

“A question a lot of candidates get asked who run and have not met the goals they set for themselves is ‘why do you think you can do it this time?,’ and we certainly do,” Davis said. “I’m super excited about this particular race”

Davis is well known for her 11 hour filibuster six years ago to stall the passage of an anti-abortion bill. She also ran and lost against Gov. Greg Abbott in 2014 by more than 20 percentage points. Now, she is back running against republican Chip Roy in Texas’ 21st Congressional District.

Davis appeared on the State of Texas politics program, telling host Josh Hinkle that she knows her and her team can win the race.

“I do believe that when you’re going to ask people to get behind you to do the hard work…you want to be able to look them in the eye and say, ‘I know we can win with this,’ and I know we can win this seat,” Davis said.

Davis said District 21 is a microcosm of Texas, and she wants to be a voice for every part of it from the urban cities to the rural hills.

“For me, it’s the perfect not only challenge, but also opportunity to try and figure out how I’m gonna make sure I’m gonna be a voice for all of those,” Davis said.

The Democratic Do-Over will take place Sep. 27 at 2:30 p.m. in the Driskill Hotel. Davis will also be a part of the Live Recording of Slate’s “What’s Next” Podcast on Sep. 26.