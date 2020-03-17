KXAN to air virtual town hall on coronavirus with Governor Abbott Thursday night

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) – Nexstar Broadcasting will host a live virtual town hall meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. CT. The governor will address the statewide response to the current coronavirus outbreak and will be joined by top state government officials from the departments of health, infectious diseases, education and emergency management.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the one-hour virtual town hall will take place at the studios of KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas, and bring viewers in communities across the state together via live television broadcast and livestream video.

The television broadcast will be hosted by KXAN-TV anchor Robert Hadlock and will air exclusively on 14 Nexstar stations across the state.

The town hall will open with Gov. Abbott providing the latest information the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis, followed by a 15-minute question and answer session between Gov. Abbott, the other state officials and Mr. Hadlock. The broadcast will then allow approximately 45 minutes of questions submitted by viewers around the state.

Viewers can pose a question to Governor Abbott or any of the show’s guests via a variety of social media platforms using the hashtag #AskAbbott. Preference will be given to those questions submitted as videos rather than texts.

Thursday, March 17, 2020

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT

KXAN-TV studios

Host: Robert Hadlock, KXAN-TV

Guests:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner

Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management

Imelda Garcia, Associate Commissioner of Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services at the Texas Department of State Health Services

Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency Commissioner

Town Hall will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Nexstar Media Group is providing an embed code of the livestream for non-Nexstar media to use on media websites with a mandatory credit to Nexstar Media Group. Use on non-Nexstar social media platforms is not permitted. Code requests may be emailed to Kate.Winkle@kxan.com.