YETI named Austin FC’s first jersey sponsor, founding partner

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Austin FC takes to the Major League Soccer pitch in 2021, an Austin-based brand will be across the players’ chests.

Known for its coolers, insulated cups and other outdoor gear, YETI entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement to become the team’s first-ever jersey sponsor, the club announced in a press release.

YETI is also a founding partner of Austin FC Stadium, the press release said. It’s the brand’s formal entry into professional soccer and eSports.

“YETI has estabished itself as an Austin icon, said Andy Loughnane, President of Austin FC. “YETI is an internationally-acclaimed brand with passionate supports who lead active lifestyles and embody the creative energy often found in our sport.”

Austin FC part-owner Matthew McConaughey attended the official announcement event. The actor led the crowd in a cheer of “Listo! Verde!” — which means “Ready! Green!” in Spanish.

“That will be the call back for the rest of the time in Austin,” McConaughey said. ” Anytime somebody walks by and says ‘Verde,’ you say ‘Listo.’ Somebody walks by and says ‘Listo,’ you say ‘Verde.'”