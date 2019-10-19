Yankees get to Verlander, close to 3-2 in ALCS

Top Stories

by: Ronald Blum, AP

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks stunned Justin Verlander with first-inning home runs, James Paxton made the early lead stand up and the New York Yankees beat Houston 4-1 Friday night, cutting the Astros’ lead in the AL Championship Series to 3-2.

After the Astros scored on a wild pitch, LeMahieu homered on Verlander’s second pitch and Hicks homered off the right-field foul pole, his first long ball since July after a lengthy injury layoff.

Paxton pitched six innings, and the Yankees’ bullpen followed with shutdown relief.

Now the teams head back to Texas, where the series resumes Saturday night without a day off.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss