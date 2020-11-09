‘World’s team’: QB Ben Roethlisberger thanks fans and slights Cowboys after win

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys franchise is the most valuable sports organization in the world, according to Forbes’ latest evaluations for 2020. “America’s Team” picked up its title after decades of success from the 1970s through the 1990s.

The title stuck as the results on the field disappeared, but the brand and the value of the franchise continued to rise. Forbes estimated the Cowboys were worth $5.7 billion in 2020.

However, Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a rebuttal for “America’s Team” after his Steelers beat the Cowboys 24-19 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

In his postgame comments, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor quoted Roethlisberger as saying “If you didn’t know who America’s team was, you should’ve seen the stands and all the Terrible Towels.”

Roethlisberger went on to say: “Dallas may be America’s team, but we’re the world’s team, because we’ve got fans everywhere and they’re the best in the world.”

Ben Roethlisberger: "If you didn't know who America's team was, you should've seen the stands and all the Terrible Towels.



"Dallas may be America's team, but we're the world's team, because we've got fans everywhere and they're the best in the world." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 9, 2020

Roethlisberger is referring to the hoards of Steelers fans that infiltrated the Cowboys’ home stadium on Sunday, waving the franchise’s signature “terrible towel” in front of a limited capacity crowd. The Steelers rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Dallas 15-6 in the second half to keep their undefeated season alive.

Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert made his first NFL start and played decently well by almost leading the Cowboys back to an improbable win. The Steelers, like good teams do, found a way to win to become 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Pittsburgh has a good shot at hoisting its seventh Lombardi Trophy this year, which would give the franchise the NFL record for most Super Bowl titles. The Cowboys are still stuck on five, dating back to the 1995 championship.

Maybe Roethlisberger’s claim isn’t that far off.